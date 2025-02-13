The Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" Brings Back A Classic Look

Image via Nike
A legendary colorway gets the low-top treatment.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" is making a return, bringing back one of the most beloved colorways in Jordan Brand history. This low-top version stays true to the iconic "Black Toe" blocking, first introduced on the Air Jordan 1 High. The sneaker features a clean white leather base, contrasted by black suede overlays on the forefoot and a bold red heel. The black Nike Swoosh sits prominently on the side, maintaining the classic design. Adding to its appeal, the shoe comes with black laces and a black nylon tongue, keeping the overall look sleek and timeless. The Jordan Wings logo is stamped on the red heel tab, while a red Jumpman logo appears on the tongue.

A white midsole and red rubber outsole complete the design, ensuring both comfort and durability. This combination of materials and colors makes it an easy pair to style for any occasion. Fans of the "Black Toe" theme will appreciate this fresh take on a legendary look. Whether you're rocking them casually or adding them to your sneaker rotation, they bring a mix of nostalgia and modern flair. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" is set to release soon, and with a colorway this iconic, expect them to sell out fast. Stay tuned for official release details.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe”
Air-Jordan-1-Low-Black-Toe-IB8971-106
Image via Nike

These sneakers have a red rubber sole paired with a fresh white midsole. The base consists of white leather, with black and red leather overlays. A black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, along with black laces and a black tongue. Red Jordan branding on the tongue complements the color scheme. The heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in black bubbling, providing a modern appearance.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe” will be released sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price will be $125 when they are released.

Air-Jordan-1-Low-Black-Toe-IB8971-106-1
Image via Nike
Air-Jordan-1-Low-Black-Toe-IB8971-106-4
Image via Nike

