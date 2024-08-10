Air Jordan 1 Low “Silver Toe” Gets Official Images

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
A new women's exclusive women's shoe.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is ready to shine with its upcoming "Silver Toe" colorway. This edition introduces a striking metallic silver leather base paired with black leather overlays, offering a sleek and modern twist on a classic design. The contrasting materials not only enhance the visual appeal but also add a touch of luxury to the iconic silhouette. Perfect for both sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals, the "Silver Toe" brings a fresh vibe to the Air Jordan 1 Low lineup.

Its low-cut profile maintains the timeless charm of the original, while the bold metallic finish makes it a standout piece in any sneaker collection. Whether paired with casual attire or dressed up for a night out, these sneakers are designed to make a statement. As part of the Air Jordan 1 family, the Low "Silver Toe" continues to embody the spirit of innovation and style that has defined the brand for decades. Keep an eye out for their release, as these sneakers combine heritage with a flair for the contemporary, appealing to both new fans and longtime Jordan aficionados.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Casa 93” Gets Official Images

"Silver Toe" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Crafted from metallic silver leather, the uppers are adorned with black overlays. The black Nike Swoosh complements the laces, while the Jordan branding is silver on the tongue. Finally, the iconic Wings logo adorns the black heel, adding a finishing touch to the clean and simple colorway of this pair.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Silver Toe” will be released sometime this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Shox TL “Black/University Red” Gets Official Images

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...