Air Jordan 1 Low “Silver Toe” Gets Official Images

The Air Jordan 1 Low is ready to shine with its upcoming "Silver Toe" colorway. This edition introduces a striking metallic silver leather base paired with black leather overlays, offering a sleek and modern twist on a classic design. The contrasting materials not only enhance the visual appeal but also add a touch of luxury to the iconic silhouette. Perfect for both sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals, the "Silver Toe" brings a fresh vibe to the Air Jordan 1 Low lineup.

Its low-cut profile maintains the timeless charm of the original, while the bold metallic finish makes it a standout piece in any sneaker collection. Whether paired with casual attire or dressed up for a night out, these sneakers are designed to make a statement. As part of the Air Jordan 1 family, the Low "Silver Toe" continues to embody the spirit of innovation and style that has defined the brand for decades. Keep an eye out for their release, as these sneakers combine heritage with a flair for the contemporary, appealing to both new fans and longtime Jordan aficionados.

"Silver Toe" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Crafted from metallic silver leather, the uppers are adorned with black overlays. The black Nike Swoosh complements the laces, while the Jordan branding is silver on the tongue. Finally, the iconic Wings logo adorns the black heel, adding a finishing touch to the clean and simple colorway of this pair.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Silver Toe" will be released sometime this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop.

Image via Nike