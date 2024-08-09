Air Jordan 1 Low “Sanddrift” Officially Revealed

A beachy look for this sneaker.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is about to make waves with its upcoming "Sanddrift" colorway. This new release features a stunning tan and coconut milk color scheme, perfect for any occasion. The tan overlays and coconut milk base give it a clean, earthy look that's both stylish and versatile. A black Swoosh adds a bold contrast, making the design pop. But that's not all. The "Sanddrift" colorway includes icy blue accents on the sock liner and heels, giving it a fresh, unexpected twist. These cool blue touches elevate the overall look, adding a modern edge.

The combination of warm and cool tones creates a balanced, eye-catching design that's sure to turn heads. The Air Jordan 1 Low is known for its comfort and style, and the "Sanddrift" colorway is no exception. With its premium materials and impeccable craftsmanship, this sneaker is built to impress. Whether you're rocking them on the streets or keeping them pristine in your collection, these kicks are a must-have. Get ready for the drop. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Sanddrift" is set to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts.

"Sanddrift" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a coconut milk rubber sole with a sail midsole. Also, coconut milk leather constructs the base of the uppers, with similar sanddrift leather overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is found on the sides and white laces complement the design. Finally, the heels and sock liner feature an icy blue.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Sanddrift” will be released at some point this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike