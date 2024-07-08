Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Legend Light Brown” Officially Revealed

A cohesive colorway for the Elevate Low.

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low is set to release in the "Light Legend Brown" colorway. This new edition features an all-coconut milk color scheme, giving it a fresh and clean look. The sleek design is highlighted by a crisp white Swoosh, adding a touch of contrast. The coconut milk shade provides a neutral base, making the sneaker versatile and easy to pair with various outfits. The white Swoosh stands out, enhancing the overall aesthetic. The cushioned midsole offers excellent support, making it perfect for all-day wear.

The low-top design provides a modern twist on the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette, making it suitable for both casual and semi-formal settings. The combination of the coconut milk base and white Swoosh gives the shoe a sophisticated yet simple look. It’s a versatile addition to any sneaker collection, suitable for various occasions. Keep an eye out for the release date of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low "Light Legend Brown." This stylish and comfortable pair is sure to be a hit. Don’t miss the chance to add this elegant sneaker to your lineup.

"Legend Light Brown" Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a coconut milk rubber sole with a thick midsole. Also, coconut milk leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more coconut milk leather overlays. Further, a white Nike Swoosh is found on the sides and coconut milk laces complement the design. Finally, the heels feature a hollowed-out Air Jordan Wings logo and a Jumpman logo on the cork insoles.

More Photos

House of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Legend Light Brown” will be released at some point this fal. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike