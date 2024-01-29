Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Yellow Ochre” Drop Details

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low, a contemporary iteration of the iconic AJ1 silhouette, continues to make waves with its fusion of classic design and modern flair. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the upcoming "Yellow Ochre" colorway, which promises to inject a burst of vibrancy and style into the Air Jordan lineage. The "Yellow Ochre" edition of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low showcases a bold and eye-catching color scheme, featuring a radiant yellow hue complemented by subtle ochre accents.

The combination of these shades adds a playful yet sophisticated touch to the classic silhouette, making it a standout choice for those who appreciate daring and dynamic footwear. In addition to its striking color palette, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low maintains the iconic features that have made the AJ1 a symbol of sneaker culture. With its premium materials, timeless design elements, and comfortable fit, this sneaker effortlessly bridges the gap between heritage and contemporary style.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Jackie Robinson” Official Photos Revealed

"Yellow Ochre" Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a yellow ochre rubber sole with a thick clean white midsole. A yellow ochre leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more black leather overlays. A yellow ochre Nike Swoosh is found on the sides and black laces complement the design. The heels feature a hollowed-out Air Jordan Wings logo and a Jumpman logo on the cork insoles. Overall, this sneaker is releasing in a clean combination of black and yellow.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Yellow Ochre” will be released in the Spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low Safari “Olympics” Gets A First Look

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.