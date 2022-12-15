One of the best new silhouettes from the past year has been the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low. This takes an iconic silhouette and transforms it into a platform sneaker that is absolutely going to turn heads. Overall, it has enough flair to get people intrigued, and Jumpman has taken notice.

Over the course of the last few months, this shoe has received all sorts of amazing colorways. Heading into 2023, it looks like Jumpman wants to keep the fun going. Consequently, we have been hit with some teasers for the Elevate Low, including this ‘Iced Lilac” model, below.

Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Iced Lilac”

This is a shoe that is reportedly going to come out in the Spring, so this color scheme makes a ton of sense. Lilac is one of those gorgeous purple tones that works great on sneakers. Additionally, the Elevate Low has been begging for a soft color scheme.

Firstly, this shoe opens up with the aforementioned iced lilac as its base. The lilac tone is also found on the tongue and outsole, which adds some uniformity to the model. Secondly, the shoe’s Nike swoosh and back heel are black. Overall, this adds some nice contrast that pairs well with the white platform midsole.

This is one of those silhouettes that certainly is not for everyone. You have to have a taste for platform sneakers in order for this to work. However, there is no denying that Jordan Brand has crafted something unique here.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, it is believed that this shoe will drop in March of 2023, however, an official date has yet to be given. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

