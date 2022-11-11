One of Jumpman’s most interesting silhouettes as of late is the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate. This is the latest Air Jordan 1 variation that is taking the world by storm. It is a women’s exclusive, and it showcases just how cool the Jordan 1 can be. There are tons of possibilities for this sneaker, and Jumpman knows this.

If you remember the Puma Fenty Creeper, then you know just how popular platform shoes can be. This is a very cool aesthetic, and plenty of new and unique colorways are on the way. We’ve already seen some offerings hit the market, and more are certainly on the way.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate “Bred”

A perfect example of this is the latest black and red colorway which has been shown off by the brand. Over the years, Jumpman has come through with a plethora of great “Bred” offerings, so why not bring it to the Elevate Low? Overall, this is the perfect silhouette to offer up such a color scheme.

In the official images down below, you can see how the upper is mostly covered in black leather. The toe box, side panels, and even the tongue are all black. Additionally, there is red on the Nike swoosh, as well as the back heel. These elements work well together, and fans will appreciate the blend of colors.

Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate – Image via Nike

Overall, this is yet another dope colorway to come out of the Jumpman camp. The Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate is shaping up to be a shoe that folks can get behind. If you want something that stands out but also has an air of familiarity, this is the shoe for you.

Release Details

For now, there is no release date associated with these. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Jordan 1 – Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

