Air Jordan 1 variations have increased in popularity over the years. Back in the day, it used to be that fans just wanted the regular old Air Jordan 1s. These days, however, there is a lot more interest in sneakers that push the boundaries of the silhouette.

Jumpman continues to come through with these unique offerings, and fans have been excited with what they’ve seen. One of the most interesting takes on the Air Jordan 1 thus far has been the Air Jordan 1 High Elevate. It is a shoe that keeps the traditional look of the Air Jordan 1 but adds a massive platform to the midsole.

Image via Nike

As you can see in the images below, fans will be getting themselves an interesting new “Hyper Royal” colorway. This is a color scheme that fans have seen from the Air Jordan 1 before, and it definitely looks good on this new platform color scheme.

In the images down below, we see how the shoe has a black toe box and side panels. From there, black is placed on the tongue and even the cuff. In addition to this, hyper royal is then found on the overlays. This brings the entire aesthetic of the shoe together, and we’re sure sneakerheads will appreciate these.

Image via Nike

It will be interesting to see what kind of other innovations Jumpman comes up with. The brand has definitely been delivering some unique designs as of late, and with the Elevate series taking off, we can only imagine what else they will drop in the coming years.

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 High Element “Hyper Royal” does not have a release date. With that in mind, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Tell us what you think of these, down in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike