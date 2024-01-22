Air Jordan 1 High OG "Reverse Panda" Release Date Revealed

One of the greatest sneakers ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. Although this shoe has been around for almost 40 years, it just hasn't gotten old. Instead, it has remained one of the best sneakers on the entire market. Overall, Jordan Brand is always coming through with some new colorways. These color schemes have had a lot of variety to them. From colorful to neutral, Jumpman certainly understands that it is important to provide consumers with a plethora of different options.

In 2024, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is going to be getting a ton of new colorways. Of course, this is very good news for all of the fans out there. The Jordan 1 has always been a staple of the brand, and they know what kind of colorways will get people excited. Considering it is the Wintertime, some good old neutral tones are certainly in style. That is why they are now here with the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Reverse Panda." Based on the images down below, it is very clear what this offering is going for.

"Reverse Panda" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Firstly, this shoe has the same color-blocking as the "Bred" and "Royal" models. This includes a black base that goes to the tongue, side panels, and even the rap around the toe box. Secondly, there is white on the toe box, Nike swoosh, and the back heel. This gives the sneaker that "Reverse Panda" look that works so well.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Reverse Panda" will be dropping on February 24th. Moreover, the price of the shoe is going to be a cool $180 USD. Overall, this is looking like a great offering that fans will adore. Let us know what you think of this model, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always keep you informed on new releases from the big brands.

