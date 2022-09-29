There have been various Air Jordan 1 variations over the years. One of them is the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low, which is a take on the platform shoe craze. This is mostly a shoe tailored towards women, much in the same vein as the iconic Puma Fenty Creeper. It’s a sneaker that has developed a fanbase as of late, and there is no doubt that fans have been looking for more new colorways.

One such colorway is the “Lucky Green” model which can be found below. As you can see in these official images, the shoe has a mostly white leather base to it, while green overlays are placed on top. From there, the Nike swoosh and the tongue are black which creates some contrast between the white and the green.

At the time of writing this, an exact release date has not been revealed, however, you can expect these to drop in December for a price of $145 USD. As always, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

