Jordan Brand has been doing a lot with the Air Jordan 1 Low as of late. Overall, this is one of the best shoes they have. Of course, this is all thanks to the Jordan 1 aesthetic that is packed into a low-top silhouette. These elements make the shoe perfect for the warmer months.

Regardless of the fact we just started winter, Jumpman is still cranking out Jordan 1 colorways. Consequently, fans have been hit with numerous options to choose from on the market. In 2023, this is going to be the case, and we even have a new teaser to share with you, right now.

Image via Nike

Another Air Jordan 1 Low

Below, you will find the Air Jordan 1 Low “Year of the Rabbit.” This sneaker is part of the Chinese New Year collection from Jumpman. Although there are already a ton of amazing additions to this collection, this particular model is unique thanks to its color scheme.

Firstly, the shoe opens up with a simple beige on the toe box and side panel. Secondly, the overlays here are a darker shade of brown. Interestingly, the back heel has two distinct colors with gold on the top and grey on the bottom. Lastly, we get a light beige aesthetic on the Nike swoosh.

Year of the Rabbit – Image via Nike

Fans of the Air Jordan 1 Low will definitely appreciate these. They have all the details you would want from a “Year of the Rabbit” shoe, and Jumpman has clearly knocked it out of the park, yet again. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if there are any more CNY models left in the tank for 2023.

Release Details

If you are a fan of these, you will be able to get them soon. However, there is no official release date, so stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates. Additionally, let us know what you think of this brand-new model, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

