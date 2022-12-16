With the Air Jordan 1 Low garnering so much attention, Jumpman is looking to drop a whole plethora of new colorways. Almost every day, we are reporting on a new Jordan 1 Low. Overall, this is not a bad thing, as it means that sneakerheads will have tons of choices on the market.

One thing that Jumpman loves to do is take colorways for other silhouettes and slap them onto other ones. Among the most iconic Jordan Brand models is the Air Jordan 11 “Concord.” This shoe is known for its white base and black patent leather overlay. Now, that look is coming to the Jordan 1 Low.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low “Concord”

In the images below, you will find the Air Jordan 1 Low “Concord.” Of course, the shoe has the exact same formula of the Air Jordan 11 of the same. Consequently, sneakerheads are being given an amazing model that is almost impossible to hate on.

Firstly, this shoe begins with a white leather base. The toe box, tongue, side panels, and even the midsole are all while. Secondly, the overlays and Nike swoosh have that iconic black patent leather look to them. Finally, the shoe ends off with an icy blue outsole. This mimics the Air Jordan 11 version perfectly.

Concord – Image via Nike

For those of you out there who love Jordan Brand history, these are going to be an absolute must-own. The “Concord” aesthetic is super sleek, and it has always proven to be a hit with those who don’t know anything about sneakers. Perhaps Jordan Brand will create more “Concord” tributes in the future.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Concord” does not have a release date. However, it is expected to drop in 2023, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

