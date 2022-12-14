If you like the Jordan 1 but want something a bit more subtle, then the Air Jordan 1 Low is for you. This is the youngest sibling in the Jordan 1 line, and it has become quite the superstar over the past couple of years. Overall, it is extremely versatile and makes for some unique color schemes.

While the Air Jordan 1 High OG will always be the more popular option, the Jordan 1 Low remains to be quite unique. Throughout 2023, this shoe is going to be getting a whole slew of great colorways. Moreover, many of these colorways will be women’s exclusives.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Bred Sail”

Among these women’s exclusives is the “Bred Sail” version which can be seen down below. The “Bred” aesthetic is one that is quite popular these days, especially since the colors replicate the Chicago Bulls. Overall, it is just a great colorway to replicate.

Firstly, this shoe begins with a black leather base. From the overlays to the side panels to the tongue, everything here is black. However, there is a nice injection of color on the toe box and the Nike swoosh as we have a lot of red. It’s a great look that fans of the Bulls will certainly enjoy.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is one of those shoes that Jordan Brand has continuously dedicated a lot of time to. Hopefully, they continue to do just that over the coming months. After all, they have yet to miss with a colorway.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have a release date, however, it is expected to drop during the Spring of next year. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

