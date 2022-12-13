If you love the Air Jordan 1 Low, the you have probably had a hard time trying to figure out which colorway you want to buy. Over the last little while, there has been an overabundance of Jordan 1 Lows on the market. Although it’s been a lot, Jordan Brand is still coming through with new stuff.

In addition to colorways for men, Jumpman has also come through with plenty of women’s offerings. Women sneakerheads have been blessed with some awesome shoes as of late, and Jordan Brand has noticed the appreciation. That said, it is easy to see why Jumpman would continue pumping out new models.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low “Green/Aquatone”

In the images down below, you can find a new Jordan 1 Low that doesn’t have a nickname. However, what we do know is that the two main colors here are lucky green and aquatone. These tones combine for a women’s exclusive that is going to turn some heads.

Firstly, the shoe starts out with your typical white leather base. From there, the shoe is blessed with some lucky green overlays. Finally, aquatone is placed on all of the logos. For instance, the Nike swoosh, Jumpman logo, and wings logo are all blue.

Lucky Green-Aquatone – Image via Nike

Overall, this is yet another solid Air Jordan 1 Low colorway. Jumpman knows that this shoe is a safe bet, and we will continue to see new offerings, well into the future. Hopefully, they can keep that momentum going.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 Low below does not have a release date. However, it is expected to drop next year in women’s sizes for $110 USD. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

