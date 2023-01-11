One of the best versions of the Jordan 1 is the Air Jordan 1 Low. This is one of those sneakers that will always work great with any outfit. Overall, you can never go wrong by taking a classic silhouette and giving it some low-top flare. This ultimately makes it perfect for the Spring and Summer seasons.

Consequently, Jordan Brand has been delivering a whole slew of colorways over the past few years. Fans are really into these, and the sales showcase this. With so many offerings always being shown off, it is clear that those who want this silhouette have plenty of opportunities to run up their collection.

Image via Nike

A Fresh Air Jordan 1 Low

The latest Air Jordan 1 Low to get some official images is this “Lucky Green” model which can be found below. “Lucky Green” is an aesthetic that we have certainly seen before from Jumpman. Regardless, it still looks great all of these years later.

Firstly, the shoe begins with black overlays and side panels. Secondly, we have green on the tongue, toe box, back heel, cuff, and even the Nike swoosh. These elements all come together nicely to create a shoe that is hard to dislike. Overall, fans of green and black shoes will be coming together on this one.

There is going to be a whole slew of Air Jordan 1 Low colorways to make it to the market this year. This is just the tip of the iceberg, and we cannot wait to see what else Jumpman may come up with.

Release Details

For now, a release date has not been announced. However, these are expected to drop in the Spring for $110 USD. Let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments section down below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

