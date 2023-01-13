Overall, you cannot go wrong with the Air Jordan 1 Low. This is a phenomenal variation on the Air Jordan 1 that was specifically made for the summer months. Despite this, it can be worn at any point in the year, depending on what colorway you decide to opt for.

Luckily, Jordan Brand has been developing a whole slew of new Jordan 1 Low offerings. Consequently, fans have continued to buy these which has created a snowball effect of more color schemes. If you’re a consumer, you certainly cannot complain about a lack of options.

Image via Nike

Another New Air Jordan 1 Low

In the images down below, you will find the Air Jordan 1 Low “Light Steel Grey.” This is a shoe that definitely lives up to its name. It is one of those neutral colorways that is going to look great during the Spring and Summer months. Once again, it is a scheme that you cannot go wrong with.

Firstly, this shoe opens up with some white leather panels on the toe box and on the sides. Secondly, the overlays here are all grey. The main overlays have a unique fabric look, while the Swoosh is fully stitched in. Lastly, the midsole here is also grey, which makes for a great aesthetic.

Light Steel Grey – Image via Nike

Overall, this is yet another solid Air Jordan 1 Low. Jumpman continues to knock it out of the park with these kicks, and 2023 is certainly going to be another amazing year.

Release Details

For now, it is believed that this shoe will be dropped in the Spring of 2023 for a price of $120 USD. However, there is no official release date, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]