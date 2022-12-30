One of the best variations of the AJ1 is the Air Jordan 1 Low. Over the past couple of years, sneakerheads have been getting an abundance of colorways for this silhouette. It is easy to see why as this shoe is nice and compact while containing the best aesthetics of the Jordan 1.

Overall, these won’t be for everyone. Although, they are quite mass-appealing thanks to how mainstream this silhouette has become. After all, the Air Jordan 1s legacy is almost 40 years old. That said, fans have had plenty of time to come to grips with what they like and don’t like.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low Returns

In 2023, you can expect a whole host of Air Jordan 1 Lows to hit the market. Among them will be a “Panda” offering. Of course “Panda” is one of the most popular Nike color schemes out there. In the official images below, you can see how the Jordan 1 Low is set up for this colorway.

Firstly, we have the white leather base which is placed on the tongue, toe box, and even the side panels. Secondly, all of the overlays here are black leather. To create more contrast, the Wings logo on the back heel is in white stitching. Overall, it is that perfect “Panda” look that sneakerheads already know and love.

Panda – Image via Nike

If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Low, then you will have to go out and grab these. As we go through 2023, there will be plenty more options for this silhouette, so sit tight.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have a release date. However, you can expect to get these in the Spring of 2023 for a price of $110 USD. Let us know what you think of this new release, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

