Over these last few years, the Air Jordan 1 Low has been getting a lot of play. Jumpman understands that this is a great show, and it has been leading to a whole host of great colorways. Overall, fans have loved these, and it has Jumpman excited for more.

Throughout the upcoming year, fans can certainly expect more Jordan 1 Low offerings. After all, if so many fans are buying these, why not try to keep the momentum going? If there is one thing Jordan Brand knows how to do, it is to craft colorways.

Exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low

The latest Air Jordan 1 Low to be shown off is for “SNKRS Day. In fact, this model will be exclusive to South Korea, which will definitely disappoint some fans. Regardless, it is cool to see other countries participating in sneaker culture and getting their own unique offerings.

Firstly, this shoe opens up with a white toe box and white Nike swoosh. Secondly, the sneaker has grey overlays from the toe box to the side overlay, and to the back heel as well. Furthermore, the midsole here looks a bit aged with the gum bottom below it. Lastly, the side panels are a unique shade of brownish-beige.

Overall, this is a nice neutral colorway that will be good to wear during the Fall season. Hopefully, we get some more Air Jordan 1 Low offerings that the whole world can enjoy. We’re sure we will hear about them pretty soon.

Release Details

If you are hoping to get your hands on these, you will likely have to rely on the resale market due to the Korea exclusivity. The shoe officially drops in August of 2023, so be sure to stay tuned for more news and details. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

