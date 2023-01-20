If you love the Jordan 1 aesthetic but don’t like high tops, then look no further than the Air Jordan 1 Low. Overall, this is a fantastic offering that has gotten a whole lot of love from Jordan Brand as of late. New colorways are always being produced, and that probably won’t change.

The Jordan 1 Low is one of those shoes that is most suited for the Spring and Summer seasons. Despite this, there is certainly plenty of potential for neutral tones in the winter. Regardless of what you like, Jumpman has created a little something for everyone.

A New Air Jordan 1 Low

Subsequently, we now have official images for this Air Jordan 1 Low called “Aquatone.” Based on the photos down below, you can see that this sneaker is mostly for the summer. Moreover, it is fairly loud which will play well for those who love a bit of color.

Firstly, this shoe begins with a gorgeous shade of blue as the base. From the toe box to the tongue to the side panels, this sneaker shines. From there, we get some grey overlays which also help these kicks sing. Lastly, there is a purple Nike swoosh, which brings it all together.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is one of those models that continues to impress. Hopefully, the shoe continues this momentum over the next few years. After all, you can truly never go wrong with some low-top Air Jordans. Jumpman continues to show why it is one of the best brands out there.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe below does not yet have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

