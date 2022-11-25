Of all the AJ1 variations, it feels like the Air Jordan 1 Low has been subjected to the most colorways. This isn’t that big of a surprise when you consider how versatile the shoe is. Although it isn’t as popular as the High OG, it still has its place among the greats.

Over the years, the Jordan 1 Low has received an abundance of versions. Fans are starting to become hip to this model, which is a beautiful thing. Overall, it is a shoe that can be worn in a variety of situations, which is ultimately what makes it so enticing.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Low “Chocolate Lavender”

New colorways are being revealed, and the latest can be seen in the official images down below. The new offering is being dubbed “Chocolate Lavender,” and it definitely lives up to its name. Additionally, this is a shoe that will likely be a bit polarizing.

Firstly, we start this shoe out with a white leather base that extends to the toe box, side panels, and toe box. Secondly, the overlays here are a chocolate brown town that is perfect for the Fall. Lastly, the Nike swoosh is purple, which gives the shoe that lavender moniker.

Air Jordan 1 Low – Image via Nike

Moving forward, we will see a whole host of Air Jordan 1 Low colorways. This is a silhouette that is getting all sorts of love, and that will not stop soon. However, Nike will have to be careful here, as oversaturation has been known to fatigue sneakerheads.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Chocolate Lavender” does not have a release date. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section.

Image via Nike

Chocolate Lavender – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

