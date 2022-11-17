If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Low, then the last few years have been good for you. The shoe continues to get a wide range of amazing new colorways, and that isn’t stopping soon. Fans have loved what they have seen from the silhouette, and Jumpman has big plans for it.

Of course, one motif we see is the transferring of High OG colorways over to the Jordan 1 Low. This is going to take place in 2023, particularly with the “Black Toe” scheme. Interestingly enough, it is also going to happen with another colorway. This one, however, is a women’s exclusive.

Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC To Chicago”

If you look at the Instagram rendering below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz and @sneakerfiles, you can see that this is the “UNC To Chicago” colorway. This was a unique model from a few years back that mixed Bulls and Tar Heels aesthetic. It was a fan favorite, and it is nice to see it back.

Just like the original, you can see that this shoe is going to begin with a black leather base. Furthermore, the toe box will be red like the Bulls. Additionally, University Blue is placed on the back heel, as well as the Nike swoosh. Overall, this makes for a nice model that fans will recognize.

Overall, this is a pretty cool colorway that represents two distinct eras of Michael Jordan. Hopefully, we get some official images of these, soon.

Release Rumors

For now, it is rumored that these will drop on July 26th of next year. This release date has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates. Also, let us know what you think in the comments down below.

