Over the last few years, sneakerheads have been warming up to the Air Jordan 1 Low. This is the low-top variation of the infamous Air Jordan 1 High OG, and it is getting some amazing colorways. It is a shoe that is in some ways, easier to wear than the original.

The shoe has been pegged for the summer, however, you can really wear this shoe all year round. It works with shorts, jeans, and joggers, which makes it nice and versatile for the average consumer. Consequently, Jumpman continues to bring out new offerings.

Atmosphere during Air Jordan XXI Launch Event in Houston, Texas, United States. (Photo by Dave Rossman/Getty Images for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)

Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe”

If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 as a whole, you know that the “Black Toe” model is iconic. It is a variation of the “Chicago” iteration, and according to @zsneakerheadz and @sneakerfiles, this colorway is coming to the Air Jordan 1 Low. Of course, this is a great idea as fans will flock to this model.

In the photoshop rendering down below, we can see that the shoe possesses a white toe box and even white side panels. Additionally, red is found on the back heel and the outsole. Furthermore, the overlays and Nike swoosh are covered in black. This makes for a nice clean color scheme that is mass appealing.

Overall, this is shaping up to be a great offering. Only time will tell whether or not fans feel the same way. Based on how popular “Black Toe” offerings are, however, we’re sure people will enjoy this.

Release Rumors

According to the post above, this shoe is supposed to drop on July 28th of next year, however, this is just a rumor. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

[Via]