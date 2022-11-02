Travis Scott has been making huge strides with his sneaker collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand. Ever since late 2017, Travis has been providing fans with some heat, and he seems to have no plans to slow down. We keep seeing new Air Jordan 1 Low teasers, and fans cannot wait to grab them up.

Scott is someone who moves culture forward, whether it be through his music or his streetwear style. Every single one of his Nike and Jumpman collaborations has helped move the needle in some way, and Scott continues to be a huge leader in the sneaker world.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Over the last few months, teasers for Scott’s upcoming styles have been plentiful. Sneaker accounts like @zsneakerheadz have been showing off some dope new models, and this Air Jordan 1 Low is one of them.

The shoe has been dubbed “Olive” and it is easy to see why. The base of the shoe is white, and the side panels, as well as the toe box, are black. The olive parts are placed on the Nike swoosh, as well as the laces. From there, red branding is placed all around the shoe to deliver some nice contrast.

Travis has always played around with these colorways, so it should come as no surprise that he is choosing them for yet another Air Jordan 1 Low. One has to wonder if he will give up on this silhouette soon, as he has never made so many colorways for just one model before.

Based on the Instagram post above, it has been reported that the shoe will drop on March 25th of 2023, which means the shoe is just a few months away. An official confirmation from Jordan Brand and Travis has yet to be announced.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below.