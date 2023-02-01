Travis Scott has become one of the biggest artists in the world. Additionally, he has branched out into various other forms of media. Overall, he is huge in the fashion world, especially as it pertains to sneakers. He has come through with some truly special collaborations with the likes of Jordan Brand, and it doesn’t seem like that will change, anytime soon. The two are still prepared to drop new offerings, and there are even rumors that he will drop an Air Jordan 7. For now, however, he still seems fairly excited by the Air Jordan 1 Low.

Throughout the last few years, he has come through with a ton of Air Jordan 1 Low colorways. While some might find these to be fairly redundant, others have loved what he’s brought to this silhouette. Consequently, fans can expect his next Jordan 1 Low to be a huge success. Below, you can see that this is the highly-anticipated “Olive” scheme.

Travis Scott x AJ1 Low “Olive”

If you have followed Travis Scott and his sneaker journey, you know that he has used “Olive” a lot. This is especially true when it comes to the Air Jordan 6. However, this Air Jordan 1 Low takes a different approach. Firstly, the shoe has a black base. The black is placed on the toe box, side panels, and even the tongue. Furthermore, we get some white leather overlays all the way throughout. Finally, there is olive on the backward swoosh that comes on the side. Overall, it is a dope look that plays into the neutral tone trend.

As for the release date, it was originally believed that these would come out in February or March. However, it is now being reported by Sole Collector that these are going to get an April 26th release. This means you can expect these in the heat of the Spring. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

