Travis Scott has created some amazing sneakers with Jordan Brand. Included in these shoes is the Air Jordan 1 Low. In fact, this is the silhouette that Scott has done the most with over the years. He continues to drop new colorways of it, and overall, his fans do not mind.

Throughout 2023 and beyond, it is believed that Travis Scott will begin working on some other silhouettes. For now, it remains to be seen which models he will be giving his attention to. However, we do know that he has at least one more Air Jordan 1 Low in him.

Image via Nike

Travis Scott x AJ1 Low

In the images down below, you can find the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive.” Olive is a motif that Scott has used before with Jordan Brand. In fact, one could argue that this is his signature color right now. Either way, it makes for another great shoe.

Firstly, the sneaker opens up with a black base. From the tongue to the side panels to the toe box, we get a heavy dose of black. Secondly, the overlays are all white, except for the Nike swoosh, which is olive. These elements come together quite nicely, and if you like neutral tones, you will enjoy these.

Air Jordan 1 Low – Image via Nike

Scott is someone who has in tune with youth culture. He is also a big part of sneaker culture right now, and that is not going to change. Hopefully, we see some new silhouettes soon as that would certainly be a breath of fresh air.

Release Details

For now, it is believed that these will be dropping on March 25th in full family sizing. However, this release date is not confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Travis Scott – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

