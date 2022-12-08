Travis Scott remains one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Currently, fans are waiting for him to release UTOPIA. Unfortunately, there seems to be no release date in sight. However, he is still releasing new shoes, which is good news for sneakerheads.

Lately, Scott has been focused on the Air Jordan 1 Low. This is one of the best Jumpman silhouettes out there, and Scott has been knocking it out of the park. Subsequently, fans have been waiting on the “Black Phantom” colorway, which can be pictured below.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom”

Just by looking at the official images, you can tell that this sneaker is living up to its name. Firstly, the shoe begins with an all-black upper. Of course, there are some minor differences in the shading. For instance, the base of the shoe is light black. Meanwhile, the overlays are a bit darker.

Furthermore, we can see that there is some white stitching all over the sneaker. This white aesthetic also appears on the Travis Scott and Jumpman branding on the back heel. Overall, this is a sleak and stealthy shoe that will appeal to more than just Scott fans.

Following this release, it would appear as though Travis will have some other Air Jordan 1 Low models on the way. Moving forward, however, he is expected to give his take on some other silhouettes. No matter what, Travis has already done a lot for sneaker culture.

Release Details

For those of you out there who want to go grab a pair, you can do so on Thursday, December 15th for a price of $150 USD. That said, Flight Club and GOAT are guaranteed to have these. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

