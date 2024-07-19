Top 7 Most Expensive Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Sneakers

There's a reason the Travis x Jordan collaboration has been so successful.

Back in 2018, we saw the first Travis Scott x Jordan Brand collaboration, the Nike Air Force 1 Low in a "Sail" colorway. 6 years later, the Travis x Jordan partnership has completely skyrocketed. From Air Jordan 1's to Travis' own signature silhouette, the Jordan Jumpman Jack, it's no surprise that some of these sneakers are selling for astounding prices. In this list, we're taking a look at the most expensive 7 Travis Scott Air Jordan 1's and giving some insight into why exactly these sneakers sell for so much.

Note that all of the average sale prices are from StockX.

7. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom”

Image via Nike

We begin this list with an Air Jordan 1 Low, a silhouette that's now become associated with Travis himself. This pair features a minimalist color scheme, featuring an all-black look and white stitching. On the outsides, it features the reverse Swoosh which is one of the most prominent design choices in Travis Scott shoes. This pair has an average sale price of $654, and the original release featured special packaging with black bandanas.

6. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Olive”

Image via Nike

Travis Scott's influence extends to more than just music and sneakerheads with this signature golfing silhouette. It might be hard to imagine Travis hitting the links himself, but this pair is evidence that golfing and sneaker culture are coming together. These shoes dropped in October 2023, and currently have an average price of $865. That's certainly a hefty price, but they feature some of Travis' signature colors: olive, sail, and black.

5. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha”

Image via Nike

Continuing with the Air Jordan 1 Low theme, Travis dropped an earthy colorway in 2022. The brown and sail combination is one of the most iconic and perfectly matches the aesthetic that Travis is so famous for. This pair also features vibrant pops of red branding, including the Cactus Jack face logo on one of the heels. Even though this pair is only 5th on the list, it has an average sale price of $1,229!

4. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Mocha"

Image via Nike

It's not surprising that the Air Jordan 1 Highs are closer to the top of this list, they're simply one of the most iconic shoes of all time. Combine the lengthy history of the silhouette with Travis's massive influence, and the result is what some would consider a dream sneaker. This pair, in particular, continues the brown and sail theme, with the famous reverse Swoosh and red branding. With an average sale price of $1,436, it's no question that this pair is sought after.

3. Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Nike

Back in 2021, Travis collaborated with Fragment Design on an Air Jordan 1 Low. Fragment is a streetwear company out of Japan, that is no stranger to high-value collaborations. We saw a new color introduced with this pair, a vibrant blue. Complete the with reverse Swoosh and new fragment branding on the heels, this pair has an average sale price of $1,584.

2. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Dark Mocha”

Image via Nike

Another Air Jordan 1 Low enters this list, this time with a darker take on the Mocha look. Featuring a black base and a white reverse Swoosh, sneakerheads just seem to love this colorway. Since there are no obvious design differences from the other AJ1 Low's, this sneaker is proof that the right colorway is everything to fans. And sneakerheads are certainly willing to pay the right price, as this pair has an average sale price of $1,901.

1. Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Military Blue”

Image via Nike

Finally, at number 1 on this list, we've got the Air Jordan 1 High of the Travis x Fragment collab. This pair features a similar vibe to the AJ1 Low that we saw at number 3, with even more of the vibrant Military Blue throughout. Also featuring a black Swoosh, this sneaker is considered to be a grail for many. As you might expect, this pair is certainly not cheap, with an average sale price of $2,184!