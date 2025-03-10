A Closer Look At The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via @neverenoughkickzz
The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG blends bold design elements with premium materials on a cohesive pair.

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG merges three powerhouse names in sneaker culture. This collaboration brings together Travis Scott’s signature style, Fragment’s minimalist aesthetic, and the timeless design of the Air Jordan 1 Low. The result is a sneaker that blends heritage and innovation. The Air Jordan 1, first introduced in 1985, revolutionized basketball footwear and continues to be a staple in sneaker culture. Michael Jordan’s influence on the game made this silhouette an icon, with countless variations and high-profile collaborations redefining its legacy.

This special edition stands out with its distinct details and premium materials. The reversed Swoosh, a signature Travis Scott element, adds a bold twist to the classic design. Fragment’s branding on the heel brings an exclusive feel, solidifying its status as a must-have release. The Air Jordan 1 Low remains a favorite for its versatility and comfort, making this pair a seamless addition to both casual and statement looks. Check out the detailed images, showcasing the craftsmanship and design elements that set this sneaker apart.

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Release Date

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG features a premium leather upper in a clean white and blue color scheme. The oversized reverse Swoosh in blue dominates the lateral side, adding a unique twist. Fragment’s signature lightning bolt logo sits on the heel, while Cactus Jack branding appears on the tongue and inner panels. A vintage-style midsole completes the design, enhancing its throwback appeal.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott x Fragment will be released on September 3rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

