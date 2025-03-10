Just Released: Air Jordan 4 "Abundance"

The Air Jordan 4 "Abundance" offers a fresh take on the classic silhouette with a muted seafoam green colorway. Originally released in 1989, the Jordan 4 became an instant icon in both basketball and streetwear. Its signature mesh paneling, visible Air cushioning, and supportive design set it apart from other sneakers of its era. Michael Jordan wore this model during his unforgettable 1989 season, solidifying its place in sneaker history. Over the years, the Jordan 4 has seen numerous reinterpretations, from OG-inspired retros to limited-edition collaborations. The "Abundance" colorway embraces a softer, pastel aesthetic, offering a refined look that stands out from bolder releases.

Released just two days ago, this edition combines premium materials with a monochromatic green upper, blending luxury with everyday versatility. Jordan Brand continues to push boundaries, transforming performance sneakers into lifestyle staples. While originally built for the court, the Jordan 4 has become a go-to choice for casual wear. The "Abundance" edition reinforces that legacy with a design that feels both modern and timeless. The official store list for this release is available below. Be sure to check out the photos, which highlight the subtle yet striking details that make this pair a standout addition to the Jordan lineup.

Air Jordan 4 "Abundance"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Abundance" features a soft seafoam green upper made from premium nubuck. Chrome lace eyelets add a touch of contrast, while tonal mesh inserts keep the look cohesive. The midsole combines sail and white for a clean finish. A translucent Jumpman logo on the heel completes the design. With its sleek colorway and luxe details, this pair is perfect for those looking to add a subtle yet stylish sneaker to their rotation.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Abundance" was just released on March 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

Image via Nike