Store List Unveiled For Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick By Brick”

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" blends BMX culture with one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic silhouettes. Known for his impact on the sneaker world, Sylvester adds his personal touch to the Air Jordan 4 with a bold red colorway. Premium suede, rugged textures, and subtle branding create a design that speaks to his journey from BMX stardom to sneaker collaborations. Jordan Brand continues to push boundaries by merging sport and lifestyle influences. Sylvester's approach mirrors his riding style: bold, technical, and full of personality. The deep red upper, tonal elements, and classic Nike Air branding bring a refined yet aggressive look.

Every detail tells a story, making this sneaker more than just a release but a statement. The Air Jordan 4 remains one of the most beloved models in Jordan history. Designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1989, it was the first Jordan with mesh panels and visible Air cushioning. The sneaker became a cultural icon on and off the court. With this latest iteration, Nigel Sylvester cements his place in the sneaker world, crafting a design that bridges his BMX roots with basketball heritage. The provided photos showcase the rich suede construction and striking red details. This sneaker is set to be a standout release. The official store list is available below for those looking to secure a pair.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick By Brick”

Image via Nike

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" features a monochromatic red suede upper with layered textures. A small white Swoosh on the forefoot adds a subtle design touch. The classic mesh panels and molded wings remain intact, staying true to the Air Jordan 4’s DNA. "Bike Air" branding on the heel replaces the standard Nike Air logo, emphasizing Sylvester’s BMX influence. A sail midsole provides contrast, completing the bold aesthetic.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG x Nigel Sylvester "Bike Air" will be released in on March 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Here is the store list:

United States:

Nike SNKRS US

Sneaker Politics

Concepts

Extra Butter

TAKOUT NY CRSVR

Lee Baron

Undefeated

BAIT

Darkside Initiative

Oneness

SoleFly

Wish

Social Status

A Ma Maniere

Europe:

SVD

Foot District

BSTN

Solebox

AFEW

Image via Nike