The Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" Shows Nigel Sylvester’s BMX Influence

Nigel Sylvester reimagines the Air Jordan 4 with the "Brick by Brick" colorway, blending BMX culture with Jordan Brand’s legendary silhouette.

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" is the latest fusion of basketball heritage and BMX culture. As a longtime Jordan collaborator, Sylvester brings his signature style to the beloved Air Jordan 4, crafting a colorway that reflects his gritty, hard-earned success. The deep red hues nod to the resilience and determination that define both his journey and the world of extreme sports. Michael Jordan first introduced the Air Jordan 4 in 1989, a groundbreaking sneaker designed for peak on-court performance. Over the decades, it has evolved into a cultural staple, transcending basketball and becoming a lifestyle icon.

Sylvester’s take on the silhouette maintains its original structure but introduces premium materials and unique branding details that tell his story. This collaboration marks another milestone in Jordan Brand’s expansion beyond basketball. Sylvester has consistently merged BMX and sneaker culture, proving that performance footwear can exist outside traditional sports. His past projects with Jordan have sold out instantly, and this release is expected to follow the same path. The latest images showcase the rich suede upper, bold Nike Air branding, and subtle details that make this pair stand out.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick”
The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" features a striking red suede upper with a mix of smooth and textured overlays. A small white Swoosh on the forefoot adds an unexpected touch. The heel sports bold Nike Air branding, emphasizing its retro roots. Aged midsoles and muted tones on the eyelets enhance the worn-in aesthetic. The outsole combines red and off-white, completing the rugged, BMX-inspired look.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG x Nigel Sylvester "Bike Air" will be released in on March 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

