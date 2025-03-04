BAPE x Crocs Classic Clog Collection Brings Streetwear to Comfort

Image via Bape
BAPE and Crocs team up for a bold new Classic Clog Collection, featuring three camo-covered colorways with signature branding.

The BAPE x Crocs Classic Clog Collection merges streetwear heritage with everyday comfort. Featuring three bold camo colorways—olive, pink, and blue—this release blends BAPE’s signature aesthetic with Crocs’ functional design. The collaboration embraces the playful, customizable appeal of Crocs while maintaining BAPE’s iconic motifs. Jibbitz charms, including the signature shark face and ape head logo, add extra personality. This collection is a fresh take on casual footwear, built for both sneakerheads and Crocs enthusiasts. Crocs have evolved from simple slip-ons to a cultural staple embraced by the fashion world. Their comfort and versatility make them a go-to choice for all-day wear.

BAPE, on the other hand, has remained one of the most recognizable streetwear brands since the 1990s. This partnership is a natural fit, merging two worlds that prioritize self-expression. The collaboration continues the trend of high-profile Crocs partnerships, proving that the brand is more than just a comfort staple. As seen in the photos, the collection stands out with vibrant colors and detailed embellishments. Each pair carries BAPE’s signature camo, making them instantly recognizable. Whether you prefer the earthy tones of the olive pair, the bold pink edition, or the cool blue version, there’s a colorway for every style. This release redefines casual footwear, blending function with high-fashion streetwear appeal.

BAPE x Crocs Classic Clog Release Date

The BAPE x Crocs Classic Clog Collection brings three camo-covered styles to life. The olive, pink, and blue colorways feature BAPE’s signature camouflage pattern across the foam construction. Each pair comes with exclusive Jibbitz charms, including the shark face and ape head logo. The adjustable heel strap ensures a secure fit, while the cushioned footbed delivers comfort. A perfect fusion of streetwear style and laid-back footwear.

House Of Heat reports that the BAPE x Crocs Classic Clog Collection will be released on March 6th via BAPE and also on March 12th via Crocs. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released.

