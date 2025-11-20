Central Cee Teams Up With Spotify And SYNA On Bape Collection

Image via BAPE
The BAPE x Spotify x SYNA by Central Cee drop has bold camo pieces with music driven details for a standout 2025 release.

The BAPE x Spotify x SYNA by Central Cee collaboration brings three huge worlds together in one capsule. The collection leans on BAPE’s iconic silhouettes, SYNA’s growing identity, and Spotify’s cultural reach.

Central Cee leads the project as creative director, using the partnership to blend music, fashion, and the energy around his rise. The collaboration drops soon, and it already feels like one of the most ambitious crossovers of the year.

He built the capsule around pieces that shaped his own style. The standout inspiration is the legendary purple BAPE hoodie, a piece that defined early streetwear conversations. He reworks it through bold camo sets, shark hoodies, and loud color choices.

He also includes a soccer jersey that calls back to a 2006 shirt, giving the drop a personal touch that connects to his roots. Spotify ties everything together by adding label links that sends fans to a playlist curated by Cee.

The idea is simple. Wear the clothes, scan the label, and step directly into his world. The campaign shots show the full vision. You can see green and purple camo sets, full zip shark hoodies, and graphic tees that highlight the SYNA identity.

The photos show how the collaboration mixes nostalgia, attitude, and the evolving look of UK streetwear, setting the stage for a future collab with Central Cee.

Central Cee Bape Collaboration

The BAPE x Spotify x SYNA capsule uses classic BAPE camo across hoodies, zip tops, and baggy sweatpants. The green and purple camo sets stand out with bold SYNA branding across the front and waist.

The shark hoodies come in full zip form, blending BAPE’s signature design with SYNA’s graphic identity. The collection includes graphic tees featuring cartoon-style art and a football jersey influenced by England’s 2006 kit.

Each piece features a hidden Spotify-linked tag that connects directly to a Central Cee playlist. The fits are loose, loud, and built around the camo-heavy aesthetic that defined early BAPE.

Spotify has told us that the The full BAPE x Spotify x SYNA by Central Cee Collection releases November 25th, 2025. Retail prices aren't currently posted, but expect hoodies to fetch over $300 and t-shirts over $130.

