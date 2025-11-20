Travis Scott And His Air Jordan 1 Low Break A Sneaker Raffle Record

The Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG didn’t just sell out. It blew past every existing raffle record when it dropped last week. The crazy part is that the moment wasn’t tied to an auction or some wild resale spike.

It happened through a single online raffle that pulled in 4.4 million legitimate entries. Nothing else in the modern sneaker era comes close. This number passed the previous high of 3.8 million entries from the "Reverse Mocha" release, which also belonged to Travis.

At this point, it’s obvious that every Travis drop pushes demand higher. Raffles have become the new battleground. Limited pairs, huge hype, and impossible odds have turned each release into a cultural event. Rumors say the Fragment collab had around 40,000 pairs, which only made the chase even crazier.

The Air Jordan 1 already sits at the center of sneaker history. It bridges the early days of Michael Jordan with decades of streetwear influence. Once you add Fragment and Travis Scott, the formula changes again.

You get a design rooted in legacy but shaped by the biggest collaborator in the game. Overall, this record wasn’t a surprise. Travis and Jordan Brand have become a force, and mixing that with a clean Fragment colorway turned this release into something memorable.

Travis Scott Breaks Sneaker Raffle Record

The Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG features premium white leather and smooth black overlays. The blue Swoosh stands out with a familiar Fragment shade that adds contrast without overpowering the design.

The reverse Swoosh returns on the side and stays true to Scott’s signature look. Small lightning logos sit on the heel, along with Cactus Jack branding and stitched details that give the pair a layered feel.

The aged midsole softens the palette, while the blue outsole finishes the look. Each detail works together to create a clean, recognizable Travis Scott aesthetic.

Overall, there's really no question why this pair was record-breaking. The powerhouse that is Travis Scott and Jordan Brand, combined with the hype and allure of a sleek sneaker in a great colorway is a killer combination.