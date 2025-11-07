Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low Teased Ahead Of Possible Online Launch

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG is getting ready for a wider release after its Japan-exclusive debut. The sneaker first appeared at the Tokyo Takeover event, and now signs point to it dropping soon on shop.traviscott.com.

Product photos are already live, and the matching merch is up, so a release could happen any day. Fans are keeping an eye out since this is one of the biggest Jordan comebacks in years.

This collab unites three major names in sneakers: Travis Scott, Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design, and Jordan Brand. Their first Air Jordan 1 Low in 2021 set a new standard for what a streetwear and sportswear collab could be.

It mixed Jordan’s classic style with Travis’s laid-back edge and Fragment’s clean design. The result became one of the most popular sneakers of the decade, and this 2025 version continues that story.

In the official photos, the shoe brings back its blue, white, and black color combo with the backward Swoosh and double branding on the heels. It stays true to what made the first release so loved but feels fresh again with perfect timing.

After years of waiting, this drop reminds everyone why the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low became a modern classic.

Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Release

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG features white tumbled leather with royal blue overlays and a backward blue Swoosh. Black laces and matching accents bring contrast, while cream midsoles add a vintage touch.

The heels display dual branding with the Cactus Jack face on one side and Fragment’s lightning bolt on the other. A blue rubber outsole completes the clean, retro-inspired design.

The mix of textures and colors feels familiar yet fresh, staying loyal to the original 2021 pair that became one of the most hyped Travis Scott collaborations to date.