Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters” Gets First In-Hand Look

BY Ben Atkinson 53 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-3-champagne-oysters-sneaker-news
Image via fineline1721
The Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters” women’s exclusive pairs white leather and gold details for an elegant release dropping this month.

The Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters” brings a clean, classy look to one of Jordan Brand’s most loved sneakers. Dropping later this month, this women’s exclusive mixes soft materials with calm, neutral colors.

The Air Jordan 3 has always balanced performance and style, and this new colorway continues that legacy with a simple but rich feel. Since first releasing in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 has been tied to some of Michael Jordan’s biggest moments, including his first MVP season and his famous free-throw line dunk.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ3 introduced visible Air cushioning and the elephant print, setting a new trend for basketball shoes. Even after 30 years, it’s still a favorite among both collectors and everyday wearers.

In the new photo, the “Champagne & Oysters” features white tumbled leather with light beige and shiny gold details. The smooth finish and soft shine give it a stylish and elegant look that matches its name perfectly.

This release feels like a quiet celebration of good design. It something simple, pretty, and timeless. For fans of the Air Jordan 3, it’s a fresh and polished take on a true classic.

Read More: SoleFly’s Air Jordan 3 Collab Hit With Unexpected Setback

Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters” Release Date

The Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters” features smooth white tumbled leather with light beige suede overlays and gold accents on the midsole and eyelets. A translucent outsole and crisp detailing give the sneaker a premium finish.

The design blends classic Jordan 3 structure with soft, upscale tones inspired by fine dining themes. The 8 lace holder in gold on the ankle nods to Jordan’s legacy, while the mix of textures adds depth without being loud.

This women’s exclusive perfectly balances luxury and versatility, offering a clean, elegant look that stands out in understated fashion.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters” is going to drop on November 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $205 when they are released.

Read More: Off White x Nike Cryoshot “Virgil Abloh Archives” Taps Into Soccer Style 

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-3-sail-metallic-silver-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 3 "Sail/Metallic Silver" Releases Tomorrow 576
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 3 "Pure Money" Set To Drop This Summer 1.9K
air-jordan-3-sail-metallic-silver-sneaker-news Sneakers Official Images Show Off The Air Jordan 3 "Sail/Metallic Silver" 968
air-jordan-3-og-rare-air-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Gets Official Images 4.4K
Comments 0