Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters” Gets First In-Hand Look

The Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters” brings a clean, classy look to one of Jordan Brand’s most loved sneakers. Dropping later this month, this women’s exclusive mixes soft materials with calm, neutral colors.

The Air Jordan 3 has always balanced performance and style, and this new colorway continues that legacy with a simple but rich feel. Since first releasing in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 has been tied to some of Michael Jordan’s biggest moments, including his first MVP season and his famous free-throw line dunk.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ3 introduced visible Air cushioning and the elephant print, setting a new trend for basketball shoes. Even after 30 years, it’s still a favorite among both collectors and everyday wearers.

In the new photo, the “Champagne & Oysters” features white tumbled leather with light beige and shiny gold details. The smooth finish and soft shine give it a stylish and elegant look that matches its name perfectly.

This release feels like a quiet celebration of good design. It something simple, pretty, and timeless. For fans of the Air Jordan 3, it’s a fresh and polished take on a true classic.

The Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters” features smooth white tumbled leather with light beige suede overlays and gold accents on the midsole and eyelets. A translucent outsole and crisp detailing give the sneaker a premium finish.

The design blends classic Jordan 3 structure with soft, upscale tones inspired by fine dining themes. The 8 lace holder in gold on the ankle nods to Jordan’s legacy, while the mix of textures adds depth without being loud.

This women’s exclusive perfectly balances luxury and versatility, offering a clean, elegant look that stands out in understated fashion.