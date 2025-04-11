Air Jordan 3 "Sail/Metallic Silver" Releases Tomorrow

The Air Jordan 3 Sail Metallic Silver returns with a crisp, refined look and the official release is set for tomorrow.

The Air Jordan 3 "Sail/Metallic Silver" is officially scheduled to release tomorrow, continuing Jordan Brand’s momentum this spring. This clean and refined take on the classic silhouette blends lifestyle elegance with court heritage. While the design leans minimal, it still captures the essence of the Air Jordan 3’s legacy. Originally released in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 was the first Jordan sneaker designed by Tinker Hatfield. Also, it introduced elephant print, visible Air cushioning, and the now-iconic Jumpman logo. The model helped keep Michael Jordan with Nike, making it one of the most pivotal sneakers in the brand’s history.

Over the years, it’s become a staple in both performance and lifestyle rotations. Now, this upcoming Sail Metallic Silver version offers a more elevated, fashion-forward look. The neutral tones give it seasonal versatility, while signature details keep it rooted in its heritage. Whether you're a longtime collector or a new fan, the AJ3 continues to make a statement. The photos provided show the sneaker’s smooth leather upper, grey elephant print overlays, and icy silver midsole. It’s a clean, timeless design that doesn’t need to do too much to stand out. Overall, this pair is expected to land at select retailers and SNKRS tomorrow.

Air Jordan 3 “Sail/Metallic Silver”
air-jordan-3-sail-metallic-silver-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Sail/Metallic Silver" features a premium sail leather upper with light grey elephant print overlays on the toe and heel. Also, metallic silver accents hit the midsole and eyelets, adding subtle shine. A translucent outsole and embroidered Jumpman logos finish off the clean look. Further, the colorway balances soft neutral tones with bold textures, making it a standout option for spring rotation.

Air Jordan 3 “Sail/Metallic Silver” Release Date

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Sail/Metallic Silver” is going to drop tomorrow April 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. The release will be available via SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers. This clean and versatile colorway is expected to be a popular choice for the spring season.

air-jordan-3-sail-metallic-silver-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-3-sail-metallic-silver-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

