Sustainability Meets Style In The Dunk Low Next Nature “Panda”

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Panda” is making its return this year, bringing back a timeless colorway in a sustainable silhouette. With its eco-conscious construction, the Next Nature edition proves that style and responsibility can go hand in hand. Originally released as part of Nike’s Move to Zero initiative, this pair quickly became a staple. The Panda look, crisp white leather underlays paired with stark black overlays, remains a favorite for its simplicity and versatility. It’s easy to wear and pairs well with nearly everything. The Dunk Low’s popularity has never really waned, but this colorway took things to another level.

While the classic Dunk has long been rooted in basketball culture, it found a second life in streetwear. Collaborations, exclusives, and general releases continue to build its legacy. The Next Nature series adds a modern touch to that history, showing how the silhouette can evolve while staying true to its roots. The women’s exclusive version of the Panda is expected to hit retailers soon. Based on the photos provided, it looks nearly identical to previous drops, with clean execution and minimal branding tweaks. If you missed out before, or need a fresh pair, this might be the one to grab.

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Panda”

Image via Nike

This Nike Dunk Low features a white leather base with black leather overlays and Swooshes. The midsole comes in white, while the outsole sticks to black. The tongue, lining, and laces also arrive in black, adding contrast to the clean white panels. The shoe is part of Nike’s Next Nature line, meaning it's made with at least 20% recycled materials by weight.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Panda” will be released very soon in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. The drop will continue Nike’s push toward sustainable materials in its most popular silhouettes.

Image via Nike