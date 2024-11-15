Nike Switches It Up With Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Panda 2.0”

Nike has taken the iconic look and inverted it.

The Nike Dunk Low "Reverse Panda 2.0" is set to release soon, flipping the classic "Panda" colorway. The shoe features a white leather base with black overlays, reversing the original design. Black is featured prominently on the toe box, eyelets, and heel, while white accents appear on the mid-panel and Swoosh. The white rubber sole with a black outsole gives the sneaker a balanced look. This iteration of the Dunk Low delivers a fresh take on the beloved Panda theme.

The "Reverse Panda 2.0" is expected to attract both Dunk fans and those who missed out on the original colorway. The sneaker combines simple, yet effective contrasts, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. The clean and minimalist look ensures it pairs well with various outfits, whether casual or streetwear. The black and white combo is a fan favorite, offering timeless appeal. Expect to see these sneakers fly off the shelves when they drop. Keep an eye out for official release details, as this Dunk Low is sure to make waves in the sneaker community.

"Reverse Panda 2.0" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers feature a black leather base with white leather overlays. Further, consistent with this new colorway, the Nike swoosh is grey suede. Finally, white laces and Nike branding on the tongues and heels complete this simple colorway on this classic silhouette.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Panda 2.0” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. This release is sure to be a hit, as the Dunk Low continues to dominate the sneaker scene. Don’t miss your chance to grab a pair when they drop!

Image via Nike