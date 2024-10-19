The Popular Nike Dunk Low “Panda” Is Returning Again In 2025

People can't get enough of this sneaker.

The Nike Dunk Low “Panda” is making a highly anticipated return in 2025, solidifying its status as a staple in sneaker culture. This iconic shoe has become a favorite among casual wearers and streetwear aficionados alike, thanks to its clean and versatile black-and-white colorway. Also, the simplicity of the design allows it to complement a wide range of outfits, making it a go-to option for many. Originally released in 2021, the “Panda” Dunk Low quickly gained popularity, leading to multiple restocks to meet the overwhelming demand. Despite its frequent availability, it remains a coveted sneaker, showcasing the timeless appeal of its aesthetic.

The black overlays paired with white underlays are crafted from premium leather, give the shoe a classic and enduring. As we look forward to Spring 2025, this new version of the Dunk Low “Panda” remains faithful to the original design. It features the same classic color blocking, high-quality leather construction, and durable rubber outsole that fans have come to expect. The return of the “Panda” Dunk Low is sure to excite sneaker enthusiasts everywhere, ensuring its place in sneaker culture continues.

"Panda" Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers feature a white leather base with black leather overlays. Further, consistent with the Panda colorway, the Nike swoosh is black and the tongue features white Nike branding. Overall, this sneaker is loved by so many people because of its simple colorway that can be paired with just about anything.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Panda” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

