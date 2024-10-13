The Air Jordan 1 Low Goes Black And White In A New "Panda Toe"

A clean black and white grade school release.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is set to launch in an exciting "Panda Toe" colorway, designed specifically for grade schoolers. This release features a crisp white base complemented by a sleek black suede upper. The combination creates a stylish look that is both modern and versatile. One of the standout elements of this sneaker is the reflective overlays that add a unique touch to the design. These overlays not only enhance the aesthetic but also provide added visibility. The black suede adds a luxurious feel, making the "Panda Toe" colorway a standout option.

Additionally, the sneaker incorporates vibrant red details on the tongues and heels, injecting a pop of color into the overall design. This small but impactful detail ties the entire look together and adds a playful twist to the classic silhouette. With its combination of quality materials and thoughtful design, the "Panda Toe" is sure to be a hit among kids and parents alike. Keep an eye out for this exciting release as it is sure to elevate any sneaker collection.

"Panda Toe" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

These sneakers have a black rubber sole paired with a fresh white midsole. The base consists of white leather, with black suede overlays. A black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, along with white laces and a black tongue. Red Jordan branding on the tongue complements the color scheme. The heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in red stitching, providing a classic appearance.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low "Panda Toe" will be released sometime in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike