A New Air Jordan 1 High OG Officially Joins The Off-White x Jordan Family In 2025

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to make a highly anticipated return in 2025, paying tribute to the late Virgil Abloh while celebrating Jordan Brand's 40th Anniversary. This collaboration marks a significant moment in sneaker culture. Abloh’s work with Nike and Jordan began with "The Ten" back in 2017. Among these releases, the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG stands out for its unique deconstructed aesthetic and bold branding. It is a favorite among sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike. The new colorway rumored for Holiday 2025 is said to draw inspiration from Abloh’s original Air Jordan 1 sample.
While details remain under wraps, early hints suggest an all-white color scheme that aligns with Abloh's signature minimalistic style. Expect to see familiar elements, such as the iconic zip tie, “AIR” text branding, and the deconstructed features that have come to define Off-White's collaboration with Nike. This release not only honors Abloh's creative legacy but also emphasizes the enduring connection between high fashion and streetwear. The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG is poised to be a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike.
Air Jordan 1 High x Off-White
While the exact look of the upcoming Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG remains a mystery, there are a few key elements we can anticipate. Expect an all-white color scheme that reflects Virgil Abloh's minimalistic style. Also, signature features like the iconic zip tie and bold “AIR” branding. With its deconstructed design and nods to Abloh’s original samples, this release is sure to captivate sneaker enthusiasts.
Sneaker Market Romania reports that the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG will be released sometime in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
