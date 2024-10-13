A New Air Jordan 1 High OG Officially Joins The Off-White x Jordan Family In 2025

This pair is going to sell out in seconds.

Sneaker Market Romania reports that the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG will be released sometime in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop.

While details remain under wraps, early hints suggest an all-white color scheme that aligns with Abloh's signature minimalistic style. Expect to see familiar elements, such as the iconic zip tie, “AIR” text branding, and the deconstructed features that have come to define Off-White's collaboration with Nike. This release not only honors Abloh's creative legacy but also emphasizes the enduring connection between high fashion and streetwear. The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG is poised to be a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

