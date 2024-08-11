Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Canary” Rumored To Release

SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
We could finally be getting this sneaker.

The Air Jordan 1 and Off-White collaboration continues to make waves in the sneaker world, this time with the highly anticipated "Canary" colorway. Slated for release next year, this new edition has sneakerheads buzzing with excitement. The "Canary" colorway features a striking white and canary yellow scheme that's sure to turn heads. True to Off-White's iconic style, the sneaker includes signature details like "AIR" on the midsole, exposed stitching, and the well-known zip tie tag, adding an edgy twist to the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

The Off-White x Jordan collaborations are among the most significant in the sneaker industry, each release bringing something unique to the table. The blend of Jordan’s legacy with Virgil Abloh's contemporary vision creates pieces that are both collectible and highly fashionable. As rumors swirl about the upcoming drop, the anticipation only builds more excitement within the community. This "Canary" release, with its vibrant pop of color and distinctive design elements, is not just a sneaker—it's a statement. It’s a celebration of basketball heritage and modern streetwear innovation rolled into one. Keep an eye out, because when these drop, they’re sure to fly off the shelves!

"Canary" Air Jordan 1 x Off-White

The sneakers feature a canary rubber sole and a sail midsole featuring "AIR" on it. The uppers are comprised of grey and white, with canary yellow overlays. A white Swoosh is on the sides, with exposed stitching. Overall, this sneaker speaks for itself and it's one of the greatest collaborations ever.

Hypebeast reports that the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Canary” will be released sometime during the holiday season of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

