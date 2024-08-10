Deion Sanders' Nike Diamond Turf 96 TD Cleats “White/Team Gold”

One week from now these cleats drop.

Known for his dynamic presence both on and off the field, Deion Sanders' association with the Nike Diamond Turf line has always epitomized excellence and flair. These cleats are not just about style but also celebrate his ongoing impact in college football. As Coach Prime continues to inspire new generations of athletes, these cleats serve as a testament to his enduring influence and flair, making them a must-have for fans and players alike. Keep an eye out for their release and the chance to step into a piece of sports history. Will we see Deion's players suiting up in these during the season?

"White/Team Gold" Nike Diamond Turf 96 TD Cleats

The cleats feature black and team gold spikes, for maximum turf traction. Also, the upper is a white base with black streaks, adding an animalistic detail to this pair. A smaller gold Swoosh is ono the sides, and a black Swoosh in on the white strap over the laces. A white sock liner adds to the colorway, and Deion Sanders' "P21ME" logo is on the tongues.

House Of Heat reports that the Nike Diamond Turf 96 TD Cleats "White/Team Gold" will be released on August 16th. The sneakers will have a retail price of $220 when they drop.

