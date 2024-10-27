Nike Air Diamond Turf Features New "Ravens" Colorway

M&amp;T Bank Stadium
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, JAN 20: The Baltimore Ravens logo and words End Racism in the end zone at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)
Deion Sanders spent the end of his career in Baltimore.

The Nike Air Diamond Turf will make a return in the upcoming "Ravens" look, set for Summer 2025. This release honors Deion Sanders’ significant time with the Baltimore Ravens, blending classic sneaker design with team pride. The upper has a smooth deep black nubuck that is perfectly matched with gold mesh accents that add a touch of elegance. A white Swoosh appears on the mid-foot strap and heel branding, creating a clear contrast against the dark base. Purple accents highlight the shoe, reflecting the Baltimore Ravens’ signature colors.

Originally made as a multi-sport trainer, the Air Diamond Turf showcases Sanders' athletic skill and versatility. The "Ravens" edition not only keeps this legacy alive but also improves its everyday wearability, making it a great tribute to Sanders’ impactful years in Baltimore. With a vintage design paired with modern build quality, this sneaker attracts fans of the athlete and collectors alike. The Air Diamond Turf "Ravens" edition stands out, celebrating both Deion Sanders’ legacy and the spirit of Ravens football. Don’t miss out on this exciting release that features style.

"Ravens" Nike Air Diamond Turf

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole and a black midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers have a black nubuck material, with a gold patch on the sides. Further, a black strap covers the laces and features a prominent white Swoosh. Finally, Diamond Turf branding is on the tongues and Nike Air branding is on the heels.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Air Diamond Turf “Ravens” will be released next summer. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

