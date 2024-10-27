Nike Air Diamond Turf Features New "Ravens" Colorway

Deion Sanders spent the end of his career in Baltimore.

The Nike Air Diamond Turf will make a return in the upcoming "Ravens" look, set for Summer 2025. This release honors Deion Sanders’ significant time with the Baltimore Ravens, blending classic sneaker design with team pride. The upper has a smooth deep black nubuck that is perfectly matched with gold mesh accents that add a touch of elegance. A white Swoosh appears on the mid-foot strap and heel branding, creating a clear contrast against the dark base. Purple accents highlight the shoe, reflecting the Baltimore Ravens’ signature colors.

Originally made as a multi-sport trainer, the Air Diamond Turf showcases Sanders' athletic skill and versatility. The "Ravens" edition not only keeps this legacy alive but also improves its everyday wearability, making it a great tribute to Sanders’ impactful years in Baltimore. With a vintage design paired with modern build quality, this sneaker attracts fans of the athlete and collectors alike. The Air Diamond Turf "Ravens" edition stands out, celebrating both Deion Sanders’ legacy and the spirit of Ravens football. Don’t miss out on this exciting release that features style.

"Ravens" Nike Air Diamond Turf

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole and a black midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers have a black nubuck material, with a gold patch on the sides. Further, a black strap covers the laces and features a prominent white Swoosh. Finally, Diamond Turf branding is on the tongues and Nike Air branding is on the heels.