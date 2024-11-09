"Must Be The Money" Nike Air Diamond Turf Honors Deion Sanders' Music Career

Who knew Deion Sanders was also a musician?

The Nike Air Diamond Turf is returning in 2025 with the highly anticipated "Must Be The Money" colorway. Inspired by Deion Sanders’ hit single of the same name, this release pays tribute to his iconic crossover from sports to hip-hop. The sneaker’s premium white leather base provides a sleek foundation, while bold accents of blue, black, and metallic gold elevate the design. These colors reflect Sanders' larger-than-life persona and style. The "Must Be The Money" colorway blends luxury with sport, offering a versatile yet eye-catching look. Metallic gold details on the tongue and side panels bring a touch of elegance.

The shoe's design stays true to the classic Air Diamond Turf silhouette, featuring a durable build and signature detailing that makes it stand out. With its powerful mix of sports and music culture, this Nike collaboration is sure to be a hit with sneaker enthusiasts and Deion Sanders fans. The combination of high-quality materials, bold colors, and the connection to Sanders’ legacy ensures this sneaker will be a standout release. Keep an eye out for the "Must Be The Money" colorway in 2025—it’s one you won’t want to miss.

"Must Be The Money" Nike Air Diamond Turf

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a matching midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers have a white nubuck material, with a sail patch on the sides. Further, a strap covers the laces and features a prominent blue Swoosh. Finally, Diamond Turf branding is on the tongues and Nike Air branding is on the heels in gold.