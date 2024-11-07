Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” Is Wrapped In A Gold Serpent

The perfect tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Retailer photos of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of the Mamba" have surfaced, generating excitement among sneaker fans. This upcoming release showcases a stunning eggplant colorway, featuring a deep purple upper that is beautifully adorned with a golden mamba wrapping around the shoe. The vibrant purple base injects fresh energy, while the gold accents add a touch of elegance. Black details, including the Swoosh and laces, provide contrast and balance to the overall design. The "Year of the Mamba" theme honors Kobe Bryant's iconic "Black Mamba" persona.

Renowned for its lightweight construction and responsive cushioning, the Kobe 5 Protro is designed to deliver high-level performance on the court. The intricate design and striking colorway showcase Nike's craftsmanship, ensuring this pair is perfect for both play and casual wear. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike are eagerly awaiting the launch of the "Year of the Mamba" colorway. Its unique blend of colors and storytelling makes it a standout addition to any collection. Don't miss out on this release; it's expected to be a must-have for Kobe Bryant supporters and Nike collectors alike.

"Year Of The Mamba" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers have an icy blue rubber sole combined with a black midsole. The uppers are made from black and eggplant, accented by a gold mamba pattern throughout. A black Nike Swoosh appears on the sides, while Kobe's Mamba logo is displayed in gold on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” will be released on February 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK