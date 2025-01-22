Nike Diamond Turf "OG" Cleat Returns For 2025

Nike is bringing 1990s style to the field.

The Nike Diamond Turf ’93 TD “OG” is making a bold return, bringing back a classic design that resonates with fans of retro sportswear. Originally worn by legendary multi-sport athlete Deion Sanders, this silhouette is reintroduced in its iconic cleat form. The “OG” colorway combines a clean mix of white, black, and red, staying true to its vintage aesthetic. The upper features smooth white leather panels accented by bold black overlays and red detailing throughout. A standout feature is the midfoot strap, complete with a red Swoosh, offering both functionality and a nostalgic flair.

Gold mesh underlays add a subtle pop of luxury, blending performance with style. On the back, gold Nike branding over black enhances the premium feel of the design, while the red pull tabs provide an extra layer of contrast. Transitioning to the sole, the cleat plate is designed for performance on the field, with durable spikes ensuring grip and stability. Meanwhile, the padded collar and inner lining prioritize comfort. The return of this classic is more than a nod to history, it’s a celebration of timeless style. For athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike, the Nike Diamond Turf ’93 TD “OG” is a must-have for blending heritage with functionality.

"OG" Nike Diamond Turf ’93 TD
Nike-Diamond-Turf-93-Cleats-OG-HF5298-100
Image via Nike

The cleats feature a black and white cleat plate, paired with a sleek matchung midsole for a clean finish. Also, the uppers blend black and white leather, creating a sharp contrast that catches the eye. A white midfoot strap, accented with a bold red Swoosh, adds both functionality and flair. PRIME logos grace the tongues, while gold Nike branding stands out on the black heels, completing the classic “OG” design.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Diamond Turf ’93 TD “OG” will be released on January 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they are released. Finally, this release promises to bring nostalgia and excitement to both longtime fans and new collectors alike.

Nike-Diamond-Turf-93-Cleats-OG-HF5298-100-1
Image via Nike
Nike-Diamond-Turf-93-Cleats-OG-HF5298-100-4
Image via Nike

