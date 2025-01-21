Nike Pegasus 41 Joins “Doernbecher” Collection

Nike continues its inspiring Doernbecher Freestyle tradition with the 20th-anniversary collection. Designed by young patients from the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, this program blends creativity and resilience. One standout piece is the Nike Pegasus 41 “Doernbecher,” created by 11-year-old Tima Sviridenko. Tima, a bone marrow transplant recipient, channels his journey into this vibrant design. The shoe features a striking gradient midsole transitioning from yellow to blue, adding energy to every step. Bright red mesh uppers with playful accents create a cheerful aesthetic. A cartoon cat graphic on the side showcases Tima’s personality, while embroidered details highlight his story.

The light blue interior lining and matching Swoosh add contrast to the bold base. Customizable Velcro patches on the toe let wearers personalize their look, a nod to individuality and expression. “Team Tima” branding on the heel emphasizes community and support. This Pegasus 41 combines performance and heartfelt storytelling. The Doernbecher Freestyle Collection serves as a platform for young patients to share their resilience while raising funds for the hospital. Tima’s design is a celebration of hope, creativity, and the power of sport. Finally, sneaker enthusiasts and supporters alike will appreciate the vibrant colors and meaningful details of this release.

"Doernbecher" Nike Pegasus 41

Image via DTLR

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a blue-to-yellow gradient midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a very vibrant display of colors. Featuring yellow, red, and blue this pair also features different materials also. Further, the pair features some personality with Tima’s family cat and other details personal to him.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Pegasus 41 “Doernbecher” will be released on January 25th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Also, this heartfelt design is expected to attract sneaker fans and supporters of the Doernbecher Freestyle program alike. Overall, mark your calendars, as this release celebrates creativity and resilience in a vibrant way.

Image via DTLR