Nike Pegasus EasyOn “Blueprint” Exclusive Look

The Nike Pegasus EasyOn takes convenience and style to the next level with its upcoming "Blueprint" colorway. As part of the Blueprint Pack, which highlights the best of Nike's Air innovations, this sneaker stands out for its practicality and aesthetics. Featuring a light base with vibrant blue and orange accents, the "Blueprint" colorway offers a refreshing twist on the classic Pegasus design. With its easy-on functionality and eye-catching color scheme, this sneaker is sure to turn heads both on and off the track. Designed for ease of wear, the Nike Pegasus EasyOn incorporates convenient features without compromising on performance.

The "Blueprint" colorway adds a pop of color to the sleek silhouette, making it a versatile option for everyday activities. Whether you're hitting the gym or running errands, these sneakers provide the perfect combination of comfort and style. The incorporation of top Air innovations ensures superior cushioning and support, enhancing your overall experience. In addition to its practical features, the Nike Pegasus EasyOn "Blueprint" showcases Nike's commitment to innovation and creativity. The Blueprint Pack celebrates the brand's legacy of excellence in athletic footwear.

"Blueprint" Nike Pegasus EasyOn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a light midsole. Further, the Air Zoom logo is found near the tongues and the midsole is formed out of Nike Reactx technology. The uppers are constructed from light mesh, with an orange streak and blue Nike Swoosh. The sneakers feature a white lacing system, with orange and black details. Overall, this pair features a clean color scheme and is engineered for maximum performance.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Pegasus EasyOn “Blueprint” will be released on July 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

